Blockchain Technology Market Key Players and Global Industry Demand by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Blockchain Technology Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

These factors are expected to drive the market at an exponential growth rate during the period of 2017 to 2022.

The Blockchain technology market is being rapidly adopted in banking and financial services, and in new applications like ride-sharing and content streaming. The immutable nature of Blockchain makes it secure for applications which hold customer data.

Segment insights:

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector has adopted Blockchain technology rapidly, and occupied 54% of the Blockchain market in 2017. Blockchain solutions, which find the most use in banking applications, include clearing and settlements, payments, digital identity, and smart assets. Blockchain is also disrupting the insurance industry, especially in the areas of health insurance, prevention of insurance fraud, and digital asset management. The application of Blockchain in supply chain management is also on the rise, for efficient tracking of inventory, smart contracts with vendors, digital tagging, etc. These applications occupied 20% of the market in 2017. Healthcare and logistics are some of the industries that will witness high adoption of Blockchain technology.

Public Blockchain provides higher decentralization and transparency in operations, making it the most popular Blockchain technology, and occupied a market share of 74% in 2017. Also, public Blockchain is less expensive than other variants since it does not require a centralized server, or a system administrator. However, banks are currently focusing on private Blockchain owing to its tighter security features. Though it currently occupies a market share of 15%, its adoption is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Companies Covered in the Blockchain Technology Market Research are Microsoft Corp, IBM Corp, Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Communication Services, VirtusaPolaris, Wipro and other key market players.

Regional insights:

North America has the highest adoption of theBlockchain technology market, since the region records the highest number of financial transactions, and cybersecurity remains one of the primary concerns for organizations. Estonia, a country in northern Europe, is playing a vital role in Blockchain adoption. Asia-Pacific is a highly potent market for Blockchain technologies. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are propelling growth in this region. Latin American countries like Brazil and Argentina are witnessing the increased use of Blockchain technology in the financial sector. The Middle East and Africa is still a nascent market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

