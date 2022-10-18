Mobile Device Management Market Advance Technology and Future Outlook 2030

This significant factor is propelling the MDM market to grow and reach approximately USD 6.96 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.84% during 2018-2023.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Mobile Device Management Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The rising demand for smartphones, and growing safety concerns regarding protection of corporate data are increasing the need for mobile device management (MDM) solutions. The purpose is to manage and streamline different platforms through a single device.

Solution segment insights:

State-of-the-art telecom infrastructure is driving the MDM market growth, globally. Device management held the largest market share in 2018 (41%), among other variants such as application management, network service management and security management solutions. However, the security management solutions market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 29.8% during 2018 to 2023, owing to the growing concerns regarding data breaches, and protection from malware, virus and data theft.

Deployment segment insights:

Substantial growth in cloud-based deployment by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is estimated to drive the market. Integration of MDM in unified endpoint management (UEM) is another critical factor expected to accelerate market growth. Cloud computing holds upto 56% of the market share in the on-premise, cloud and hybrid segments. On-premise deployment, on the other hand, is experiencing a declining growth after the massive adoption of cloud computing in most organizations. Hybrid deployment is still at its nascent stage in many countries, as the concept is still unfamiliar to organizations.

Industry vertical segment insights:

Mobile device management impacts multiple sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom, retail, healthcare, education, transportation, and government initiatives. Among these, the healthcare sector dominated the market with a revenue of USD 0.63 Bn and a 29% market share, in 2018. Hospitals are installing MDM solutions for security purposes. Monitoring patients and checking their electronic medical records have increased among doctors, nurses and support staff. Banks and financial institutions are offering mobile apps and chatbots to assist customers and provide product information. The BFSI segment holds about an 18% market share, followed by telecom and retail.

Key Companies Covered in the Mobile Device Management Market Research are SAP SE, MobileIron, Microsoft, Citrix, IBM, ManageEngine (Zoho Corp.), Sophos, Vmware, SOTI, Symantec and other key market players.

Regional insights:

North America is leading the innovation in the MDM market, and occupied approximately 35% of the global market in 2018. Advancement in technologies such as cloud computing, edge computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), along with a state-of-the-art telecom infrastructure are expected to propel market growth in the region to 2.35 Bn by 2023. Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest developing regions, and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets, though still at nascent stages, will also experience high growth.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Mobile Device Management Market, due to growing demand for Mobile Device Management Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Mobile Device Management Market.

