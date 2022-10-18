Precision Medicine Market 2022 Industry Research, Rapid Growth, Trend, Regional Outlook To 2030

The Precision Medicine Market is thus expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.60% between 2018 and 2023, generating USD 88.25 Bn in revenue by 2023.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Precision Medicine Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The global precision medicine market has benefitted greatly from advancements in the life science industry. Although in its nascent stage, targeted therapies hold high chances of becoming a massive success in the coming years because of the potential to treat and cure chronic illnesses.

Ecosystem player segment insights

Diagnostic companies held the largest share of the market in 2018, contributing to approximately 39% of the global revenues. They are expected to continue dominating the market during the assessment period, owing to the dominant role that precision medicine plays in diagnosing potential diseases. Pharmaceutical companies are next in line to dominate the market, accounting for a market share of 29% in 2018 due to the increasing efforts put in research and development for developing drugs.

Therapeutic segment insights

Among the therapeutic areas of precision medicine, cancer held the largest share of the market by generating almost 33% of the global market revenue in 2018. Development of targeted novel therapies and precision medicines for treating cancer, owing to its increasing prevalence worldwide, will drive its growth in the foreseeable future. Central nervous system (CNS) disorders and infectious diseases held market shares of 20% and 16%, respectively. The precision medicine market for respiratory diseases is foreseen to grow at a very high rate, owing to the growth of diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, etc.

Technology segment insights

Pharmacogenomics held the largest market share (24%) in 2018, followed by genomics. The technological and analytical developments in genomics have made it easier to identify and interpret the genetic variation underlying a disease, thereby contributing to the rapid growth of genomics. The market for genomics is also projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.67% during 20182023. Big data analytics is also expected to show fast growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies Covered in the Precision Medicine Market Research are Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Randox Laboratories, Almac Group, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical industries, Quest Diagnostics and other key market players.

Regional insights

North America leads the globalprecision medicine marketwith a share of 43%, followed by Europe with a 26% share. These regions are primarily driven by supportive policies and initiatives by the government, a strong presence of market players, and quick adoption of advanced healthcare technology and practices. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in this market with the highest CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Precision Medicine Market, due to growing demand for Precision Medicine Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Precision Medicine Market.

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

