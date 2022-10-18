Gluten-Free Food Market 2022 Segmentation, Top Key Players, Growth and Forecast To 2030

The Global Gluten-Free Food Market was valued at USD 3.88 Bn in 2016, and is projected to expand from USD 4.48 Bn in 2018, to USD 6.47 Bn in 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60%.

Market Analysis

Gluten is a family of proteins usually found in cereal grains like wheat, barley, rye, and spelt, and gives an elastic texture to dough. Gluten also acts as natural glue that holds food together. Gluten consumption has become a matter of concern for the food and health industry due owing to the increased prevalence of celiac disease and gluten-related allergies. Celiac disease causes the body to reject gluten and fight back in the form of severe digestive issues and anemia, among other health hazards. It affects 1%-2% of the global population and is predicted to grow exponentially in the next 15 years. Also, consciousness among the masses regarding the benefits of healthier living will positively impact the growth of the market.

Product type insights:

There are seven types of gluten-free food market : bakery food, dairy food, meat and its substitutes, pasta, condiments, spices and spreads, desserts and ice cream, and ready-to-eat meals. The gluten-free bakery food segment held the largest share of the market (29%) in 2018, owing to the high global demand for gluten-free bread, buns, and rolls. This segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% over 20182023.

Regional insights:

Europe is estimated to be on track to record the highest CAGR (10.3%) during the forecasted period, sustained by changing consumer perceptions about the effects of gluten-free diets, such as weight loss and good health. North America held the largest market share (53%) in 2018, underpinned by the rising number of patients diagnosed with celiac disease.

Key Companies Covered in the Gluten-Free Food Market Research are Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, Dr. Schar AG/SPA, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Doves Farm and other key market players.

Distribution channel segment insights:

The common distribution channels for the market are conventional stores, specialty stores, and drug stores. Conventional retailers include grocery stores, club stores, and mass merchandisers. Among the different distribution channels, conventional stores held the highest market share (83%), given their ease of accessibility.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Gluten-Free Food Market, due to growing demand for Gluten-Free Food Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Gluten-Free Food Market.

