Telehealth Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022 to 2030

The Telehealth Market are expected to drive the market, helping it expand at a CAGR of 14.1% during the 2017-2022 period.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Telehealth Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

The telehealth market is witnessing a higher adoption rate owing to an increasing geriatric population, prevalence of chronic diseases, and higher government spending on healthcare. Telehealth has made it possible to provide better healthcare services by bridging the gap between doctors and patients.

Technology segment insights:

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) occupied a market share of 63% in 2017, being the most prevalent telehealth technology. Recent regulations in countries like the United States (U.S.), Canada, and the United Kingdom (U.K.), mandate the imposition of fines on readmission of patients within 30 days of discharge. These regulations, along with rising healthcare costs, are the significant drivers of RPM adoption. Mobile health (mHealth), having held a market share of 22% in the same year, shows a lot of promise in the wide distribution of medical information to both patients and medical practitioners. Video telemedicine accounted for a share of 15% in 2017.

Application segment insights:

The adoption of teledermatology is the highest among the application segments, due to the high cost of specialty healthcare. This segment includes dermatology and makes available advanced imaging technologies. Close on its heels are teleradiology (25%) and telecardiology (24%). Telecardiology is driven by the higher prevalence of cardiac ailments across the world, and specific heart conditions like cardiac arrhythmia which require constant monitoring over a long period. Cancer patients need regular check-ups, which may not be possible for patients who stay far from hospitals. Teleradiology is a boon for these patients, allowing them to lead healthy lives.

Key Companies Covered in the Telehealth Market Research are McKesson Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, LifeWatch AG, Philips Healthcare, Honeywell, Cerner Corporation and other key market players.

Regional insights:

North America has exhibited the highest adoption of telehealth market technologies and occupied approximately 49% of the global market in 2017. The region has stringent healthcare regulations, along with a high incidence of chronic diseases and steep healthcare expenses for employers, all of which resulted in the broader implementation of telehealth. Significant government investments in developing telehealth infrastructure have led to the growth of the market in Europe. Currently, the region accounts for a 33% market share. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are nascent markets which are expected to exhibit high growth in the future.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Telehealth Market, due to growing demand for Telehealth Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Telehealth Market.

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

