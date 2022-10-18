Europe Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | CAGR 29.2% annually over 2021-2031

Report Ocean released a report deciphering the Europe Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market report that provides in-depth analysis and crucial insights into key factors that are crucial to the success of the market. The report is a systematic study of the market that provides key statistics on trends, analyst views, competitive landscapes, and key regions markets report is a comprehensive study. In this research report, key business trends and upcoming Market outlooks are evaluated comprehensively and expertly. A SWOT analysis is done with market participants that include strong players and analyzes their strong points and weaknesses. Among the things highlighted in the report are the major drivers and constraints, accounts of significant players in the market, splitting analysis, and prediction analysis.
Europe network-as-a-service (NaaS) market was valued at $2,636.6 million in 2021 and will grow by 29.2% annually over 2021-2031
Some of the leading players profiled in the report include: Akamai Technologies, Aryaka Networks, AT&T Inc., Brocade Communication Systems Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Company, GTT Communications Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Masergy Communications, Meta Networks Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation (Alcatel Lucent), Oracle Corporation, Synnex Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc. and other key market players.
Based on Component
Infrastructure and Hardware
Technology and Software
Based on Service Type
LAN-as-a-Service
WAN-as-a-Service
Security-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Wireless-as-a-Service (WaaS)
Enhanced Mobile Services (EMS)
Voice-as-a-Service (VaaS)
By Application
Wide Area Network (WAN)
Bandwidth on Demand (BoD)
Cloud-based Services (vCPE)
Integrated Network Security-as-a-Service (INSaaS)
Virtual Private Network (VPN)
Other Applications
By Industry Vertical
IT and Telecom
Retail and Ecommerce
BFSI
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Government & Public Sector
Other Industry Verticals
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprise
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
