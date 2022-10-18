Global Network Automation Market is Going to Boom CAGR of 25.2% annually over 2021-2031

Report Ocean released a report deciphering the Global Network Automation Market report that provides in-depth analysis and crucial insights into key factors that are crucial to the success of the market. The report is a systematic study of the market that provides key statistics on trends, analyst views, competitive landscapes, and key regions markets report is a comprehensive study. In this research report, key business trends and upcoming Market outlooks are evaluated comprehensively and expertly. A SWOT analysis is done with market participants that include strong players and analyzes their strong points and weaknesses. Among the things highlighted in the report are the major drivers and constraints, accounts of significant players in the market, splitting analysis, and prediction analysis.

Global network automation market will reach $72,623.6 million by 2031, growing by 25.2% annually over 2021-2031

This market report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape based on key companies, regions, and sectors including type, application, and region.

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include: Anuta Networks International LLC, AppViewX Inc., Apstra Inc., Arista Networks Inc., BlueCat Networks, BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Forward Networks Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, NetBrain Technologies Inc., Network Automation Inc., Nuage Networks (NOKIA CORPORATION), SolarWinds Inc., VMware Inc. + Saltstack and other key market players.



It explores and explores various factors affecting the growth of a region, such as an environment, economics, social issues, and technological developments. Researchers studied regional revenue, production, and manufacturer data. In addition to revenues and volumes, the forecast period includes an examination of regional differences.

Based on Component

Solutions

o Network Automation Tools

o SD-WAN and Network Virtualization Tools

o Intent-Based Networking Solutions

o Other Network Automation Tools

Services

o Managed Service

o Professional Service

Based on Network Type

Physical Network

Virtual Network

Hybrid Network

By Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Hybrid Deployment

By Industry Vertical

IT and Telecom

Banking and Financial Services

Energy and Utility

Healthcare and Life Science

Manufacturing

Education

Other Industry Verticals

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprise

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

Several key manufacturers of the market are described in the report. In the report, it is discussed how players are collaborating to combat competitors in the market. There is a great deal of detail provided in this comprehensive report. The reader can determine the footprints of the manufacturers by examining the global revenue and price of manufacturers, as well as production by manufacturers over the forecast period.

