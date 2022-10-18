Global Network Security Firewall Market Size Assessment, Key Factors and Challenges by 2031

Report Ocean released a report deciphering the Global Network Security Firewall Market report that provides in-depth analysis and crucial insights into key factors that are crucial to the success of the market. The report is a systematic study of the market that provides key statistics on trends, analyst views, competitive landscapes, and key regions markets report is a comprehensive study. In this research report, key business trends and upcoming Market outlooks are evaluated comprehensively and expertly. A SWOT analysis is done with market participants that include strong players and analyzes their strong points and weaknesses. Among the things highlighted in the report are the major drivers and constraints, accounts of significant players in the market, splitting analysis, and prediction analysis.

Global network security firewall market will reach $ 19,115.1 million by 2031, growing by 15.5% annually over 2021-2031

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

AMD Telecom SA, ANAM Technologies Ltd., Cellusys, Checkpoint Software Technology Ltd., Cisco System Inc., Fortinet Inc., Juniper Network Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., SAP SE, SonicWall, Sophos, Watchguard Technology Inc. and other key market players.



Based on Component

Solutions

o SMS Firewall (A2P Messaging, P2A Messaging)

o Signaling Firewall (SS7 Firewall, Diameter Firewall, Other Signaling Firewalls)

Services

o Managed Service

o Professional Service (Deployment and Integration, Consulting Services, Support and Maintenance)

Based on Firewall Type

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Next-Generation Firewall (NGF)

Packet Filtering (PF)

Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI)

Based on Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Network Function Virtualization

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Retail & E-commerce

Energy & Utilities

Education

Telecommunication and IT

Other Industry Verticals

By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Value-added Resellers

Partners & Distributors

Other Distribution Channels

Geographical

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

