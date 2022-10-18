Alexa
Singer Natsukawa Rimi performs at southern Taiwan music festival Hear Here

Event-goers in Pingtung enjoyed live music and fashion show over the weekend

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/10/18 16:04
Hear Here features live music performances, a fashion show, and a delicious food market. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Hear Here features live music performances, a fashion show, and a delicious food market. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The five-day music festival Hear Here (半島歌謠祭), featuring Japanese musician Natsukawa Rimi and a Daniel Wong fashion show, started in Pingtung County on Oct. 12.

Art collective Launcher Lab organized Hear Here, which gives a modern twist to traditional folk songs and features over 10 musical acts, in addition to a folk singing contest open to all ages. Taiwanese bands Lilium, Outlet Drift, and Folk Tank, all made their debut at the event.

On Saturday evening (Oct. 15), fashion designer Daniel Wong turned the 48-meter-long Northern Wall of Hengchun Old City into a runway where he launched a series of collections inspired by the ocean, wind, and traditional folk songs from the area. He also selected 30 residents as models, including skateboarders, surfers, and bartenders.

After three years, the Okinawa-born singer Natsukawa also returned to Taiwan with her sing-a-long tune “Nada Soso.” She also sang the Taiwanese song “Rainy Night Flower” with old school traditional artists.

According to the organizer, over 10,000 people attended the event, which is the most in its history.

Singer Natsukawa Rimi performs at southern Taiwan music festival Hear Here
Daniel Wong launches fashion show at national monument in Hengchun Township. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Singer Natsukawa Rimi performs at southern Taiwan music festival Hear Here
Hear Here features live music performances and fashion show. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

When asked about the singing contest, Natsukawa said she was surprised that the contestants changed the lyrics based on their moods, which put new life back into the classic songs. “Folk music is a part of people’s lives and will always co-exist with us.”

Launcher Lab founder and event organizer, Jason Chang (張彥頡), has been putting on the festival for five years now. Chang said he was excited that Natsukawa was able to participate, also adding that Natsukawa said she was amazed that Hengchun was so actively preserving traditional culture.

Chang said that traditional folk songs are not always very entertaining to watch because it's the kind of music that requires the audience to listen calmly. He noted it was quite challenging to put on an eye-catching festival like Hear Here.

“When we try to creatively re-produce old folksongs, some older artists may feel lost. Therefore, at the event, we mixed together pop music shows and traditional performances because we respect them all,” said Chang.

Chang emphasized that, from kids to seniors, they all have a stage to show off their musical talents. “That is the attitude for a music festival! Beginning this year, the event aims at going global and working with international agencies.”

Singer Natsukawa Rimi performs at southern Taiwan music festival Hear Here
Crowds are waiting for Natsukawa Rimi. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Singer Natsukawa Rimi performs at southern Taiwan music festival Hear Here
Natsukawa, Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an, and senior traditional art preservers (back) perform on stage. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)
