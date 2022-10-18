Foodpanda Taiwan to launch new service that cuts food waste

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foodpanda Taiwan announced it is rolling out a new service that helps reduce food waste by customizing the size of meals in the spirit of the U.N. World Food Day, celebrated on Oct. 16.

Half of the eateries registered at the food delivery platform in Taiwan offer rice or noodle meals, but up to 32% of users said they have dumped unfinished meals due to the large portions, according to a survey jointly conducted with Re-Think. Re-Think is a Taiwanese non-profit organization dedicated to environmental causes.

The initiative will allow users to select smaller servings when placing their orders, hence minimizing waste, said Foodpanda.

Taiwan came first in Asia in the amount of leftovers, with over 520,000 tons of kitchen waste recycled in 2020, much of which was discarded uneaten, statistics from the Environmental Protection Administration have shown. Piled up, the wasted food was equivalent to 12,000 Taipei 101 skyscrapers, said the administration.

Meanwhile, customers are encouraged to make the most of pandamart, a market where small-sized packs of food materials are available for those that prefer cooking themselves. The feature also has a section of “soon to expire” food items served at a 40% discount, according to the food delivery service provider.