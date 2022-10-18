Taiwan premier tests positive for COVID-19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) will have to spend the next seven days working by video conferencing after he tested positive for COVID-19, a government spokesman said Tuesday (Oct. 18).

The premier had been facing questions from lawmakers at the Legislative Yuan during the morning. However, when he returned to his office for the noon break, he felt uncomfortable, according to Cabinet Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成).

Su conducted a self-test which turned out positive for COVID, leading to the cancelation of his afternoon questioning session by legislators. Nevertheless, the premier was only suffering from a mild form of the virus, Lo said.

Su would follow official regulations and isolate for at least seven days, conducting his work by video conference or online, CNA reported. Apart from regular questioning at the Legislative Yuan, the premier also chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting on Thursday morning.

Su had received a second booster shot just last month, the Liberty Times reported. All four jabs he received, were Taiwan-made Medigen vaccines. The Central Epidemic Command Center emphasized that given the changing nature of the virus, vaccines mostly serve to protect patients against the more serious forms of COVID.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) phoned Su to wish him a quick recovery and to get some rest before resuming the affairs of state. While the two had met on Oct. 15, the president did not have any health problems for the time being, while her medical team would closely monitor her condition.