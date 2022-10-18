Taiwan adds 44,846 local COVID cases, 33 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 44,846 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Oct. 18), 38 imported cases, and 33 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 8.4% compared to the same day last week.

At Tuesday's press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said the popular oral antiviral drugs for COVID-19 should be effective for the new Omicron sub-variants BQ.1.1 and BF.7.

The subvariants were confirmed in Taiwan for the first time on Monday from the country's PCR-based pool testing for COVID-19 diagnosis of imported cases performed last week.

Local cases

Local cases included 20,919 males and 23,908 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Nineteen cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 7,920 cases; 5,835 in Taichung City; 5,375 in Kaohsiung City; 4,504 in Taipei City; 3,902 in Tainan City; 3,893 in Taoyuan City; 2,587 in Changhua County; 1,551 in Pingtung County; 1,163 Yunlin County; 1,036 in Hsinchu County; 996 in Miaoli County; 972 in Chiayi County; 862 in Yilan County; 849 in Nantou County; 836 in Hsinchu City; 671 in Chiayi City; 633 in Keelung City; 587 in Hualien County; 320 in Taitung County; 185 in Kinmen County; 141 in Penghu County; and 29 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 38 imported cases included 21 males and 17 females, ranging in age from their 20s to 70s.

COVID deaths

The 33 deaths announced on Tuesday included 18 males and 15 females ranging in age from their 60s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases, with 27 of them having a history of chronic disease and 24 not receiving the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from August 22 to Oct. 17.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,257,592 cases, of which 7,221,706 were local and 35,832 were imported. So far, 11,994 individuals have succumbed to the disease.