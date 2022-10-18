E-Commerce Market Strategic Growth Technological Advancement Forecast 2022 to 2030

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of segments in the E-Commerce market, covering all the major regions and countries. The major regions analyzed in the study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

The recent research report published by Quadintel gives an insight into the global E-Commerce Market. According to this published competitive intelligence analysis, the global E-Commerce Market is expected to experience a promising annual revenue increase (USD in Mn) in 2021. A comprehensive overview and precise insights into possible future scenarios for the worldwide market are provided in this study.

The Global E-Commerce Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 32.4%, and will reach a value of USD 34.2 Tn by 2024.

Key Companies Covered in the E-Commerce Market Research are Amazon, eBay Inc., JD.COM, Alibaba Group, Walmart Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group, Otto Group, The Home Depot, Costco Wholesale Corporation and other key market players.

E-commerce is reshaping the modern marketplace by offering better shopping experiences to customers, such as the availability of choices, easy return policies, and door-step delivery services. Increased Internet penetration, introduction of different types of payment methods like electronic wallets, online payment apps and other contactless technologies, and social media are some of the major factors driving market growth.

Segmentation based on product category:

The consumer electronics segment holds the largest market share, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of $% during the forecast period. Policies like easy returns, enhanced customer support, and an abundance of choices are making consumers prefer online shopping over brick and mortar stores for buying electronic gadgets. The auto accessories segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the 2019-2024 period.

Segmentation based on channel:

The wholesale e-commerce market held the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Across regions, e-commerce platforms are focusing on enhancing their business to business transaction capabilities, to facilitate bulk merchandise purchasing procedures for retailers, for their registered businesses. Leading e-commerce giants like Amazon and eBay are improving their wholesale e-commerce services by providing features like pay-by-invoice, approval workflows, and multi-user accounts to help business customers.

Regional insights:

The e-commerce market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a number of major players in the region, like Alibaba and JD.COM. Companies are continuously reshaping the e-commerce landscape in the region by utilizing advanced technologies like the Internet of Things, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to enhance the agility of the supply-chain to facilitate real-time tracking, quick responses to customers queries, and flexible adjustments in production.

