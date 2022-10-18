Proximity Sensors Market 2022 Segmentation, Overview and Industry Growth 2030

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of segments in the Proximity Sensors Market, covering all the major regions and countries. The major regions analyzed in the study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

The recent research report published by Quadintel gives an insight into the global Proximity Sensors Market. According to this published competitive intelligence analysis, the global Proximity Sensors Market is expected to experience a promising annual revenue increase (USD in Mn) in 2021. A comprehensive overview and precise insights into possible future scenarios for the worldwide market are provided in this study.

The Proximity Sensors Market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecasted period, and will reach a value of USD 3.3 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Proximity Sensors Market Research are ST Microelectronics NV, Semtech Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Panasonic Corporation, IFM Electronic GmbH, Sick AG, Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Broadcom Inc. and other key market players.

The implementation of proximity sensors is transforming the business prospects of several industries by automating production operations, and improving safety and security solutions. With the emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the manufacturing sector, there has been an increase in demand for components that are capable of acquiring and transmitting information regarding production processes. This is one of the key factors driving the adoption of proximity sensors.

Technology segment insights:

The photoelectric sensors segment held the largest market share in 2018, and is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR, during the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to the introduction of 3D LiDAR technology that consists of Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors. Owing to its ranging and 3D-mapping capabilities, 3D LiDAR technology has several applications in fields like robotics, medical, automotive, and spacecraft systems.

End use industry segment insights:

Industries like consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, metals and mining, and others, are gradually realizing the potential of proximity sensors in their business processes. In 2018, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share (24.3%) of the market, owing to the contribution of proximity sensors in gesture recognition features of smartphones, smart lighting systems, and auto-regulation of temperature in smart homes. The manufacturing segment is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR (10.2%) during the forecasted period (2018-2023). This is primarily because of the high adoption of photoelectric, inductive, and capacitive sensors in the sector to automate monitoring and management of production processes.

Regional insights:

Europe dominated the global proximity sensors market with a share of 34.8% in 2018 since most of the key players are based in this region. The proximity sensors market in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate, owing to the higher demand for better infrastructure, smart home solutions, and improved transportation systems to meet the needs of a growing population.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

