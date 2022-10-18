Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Global Volume Analysis and Key Trends 2022 to 2030

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of segments in the Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market, covering all the major regions and countries. The major regions analyzed in the study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

The Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.34% during the 2019-2024 period, owing to technological breakthroughs, rising obesity, and the increasing prevalence of diabetes.

Key Companies Covered in the Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Research are Wockhardt, Roche Holding, Abbott Laboratories, i-SENS, Terumo Medical and other key market players.

Product Segment Insights:

The testing strips segment is expected to hold the highest market share (81.64%) in 2019. Owing to the development of innovative testing strips, and a massive increase in the incidence of diabetes, this segment is expected to witness a high CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. The glucometers segment is expected to remain steady while generating 12% of the revenue in the Asia-Pacific market in 2019. Factors like the advantages of glucometers over regular monitoring methodologies and the production of a wide range of devices will drive this segment. However, variations in results due to external and physiological factors will lead to a comparatively low CAGR (4.95%) during the 2019-2024 period.

End User Segment Insights:

The shift of medical services to decentralized surroundings like patients homes and the development of portable and user-friendly blood glucose monitoring devices will enable the home settings segment to expand at a CAGR of 6.82% during the 2019-2024 period. The hospitals sector will generate almost 7% of the total market revenue by 2019, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period.

Country-wise Insights:

China and India account for half of the total diabetic population in the Asia-Pacific region. Advanced medical facilities, awareness programs, and cost-effective treatments to tackle diabetes will transform this region into the fastest-growing SMBG devices market in the world. China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period, while healthcare initiatives and government programs in India will enable the market in the country to expand at a CAGR of 6.46%.

