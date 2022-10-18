Corporate Wellness Market 2022 Emerging Growth Factors And Revenue Forecast To 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Corporate Wellness Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

The Global Corporate Wellness Market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.95%, and will reach a value of USD 61.95 Bn by 2023, from USD 48.66 Bn in 2018.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/corporate-wellness-market-2/QI042

Key Companies Covered in the Corporate Wellness Market Research are Virgin Pulse, ComPsych Corporation, Vitality, Quest Diagnostics Health & Wellness, Interactive Health, BurnAlong, FitBliss, IncentFit, Training Amigo and other key market players.

The corporate wellness market, which comprises the health risk assessment, stress management, fitness and weight management segments, is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing cognizance of workforce wellness. An increase in the prevalence of lifestyle related diseases among employees, owing to hectic work, long hours, and unhealthy eating habits, creates a huge demand for corporate wellness programs across the world.

Segmentation based on service type

Based on the service type, the health risk assessment segment held the highest market share (46.56%) in 2018, owing to an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, improved awareness among employers to keep their employees healthy, and higher spending on healthcare by employers. It was followed by the stress management segment with a share of 28.57% in 2018. This was on account of higher stress, anxiety, and depression among employees.

The global health risk assessment market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.52%, and will reach USD 28.26 Bn by 2023, from USD 22.66 Bn in 2018. The higher adoption of employees health screening is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and reducing health risks among employees.

Segmentation based on end user

Based on end user, the market is segmented into large-scale, medium-scale and small-scale organizations. Large-scale organizations held the highest market share (42.1%) in 2018, and will continue to expand at a CAGR of 3.99% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to the adoption of new technologies, and increasing expenditure on employees well-being.

Regional insights

The corporate wellness market in North America accounted for the highest market share (37.42%) in 2018, and will expand at a CAGR of 4.98% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to factors like high occurrence of lifestyle associated diseases, adoption of premium wellness services and programs, and favorable government policies.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/corporate-wellness-market-2/QI042

In 2018, the health risk assessment segment contributed the highest revenue (USD 8.74 Bn) in the North America region, owing to increasing obesity, consumption of unhealthy food, and lack of physical activity among employees. This segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.91% during the 2018-2023 period. The stress management segment is expected to hold a market share 26.9% by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 3.35% during the 2018-2023 period. In the U.S., employers lose approximately 225 Mn working days annually due to stress, resulting in reduced productivity. This is likely to aid the growth of the stress management market in the region. The fitness and weight management segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate (7.05%) during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles, and an expanding number of fitness centers in this region.

The U.S. dominated the regional corporate wellness market due to a steady rise in investments, adoption of corporate wellness services, escalating healthcare costs, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the U.S. market is being driven by higher adoption of newly introduced corporate wellness plans for fitness, weight management, and nutrition.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount) –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/corporate-wellness-market-2/QI042

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/corporate-wellness-market-2/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/