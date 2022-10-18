US Packaged Dry Rice Market Analysis And Industry Research Report To 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global US Packaged Dry Rice Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

The US Packaged Dry Rice Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2%, and will reach a value of USD 11.5 Bn by 2024.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/us-packaged-dry-rice-market-2/QI042

Key Companies Covered in the US Packaged Dry Rice Market Research are Mars, Inc., McCormick & Company, Ebro Foods, S.A., Hain Celestial Group, Riceland Foods, Inc., Amira Nature Foods Ltd., Farmers Rice Cooperative, The Sun Valley Rice Company, LLC, American Commodity Company, LLC, California Family Foods and other key market players.

An increase in rice consumption by the majority of the population has led to a higher demand for packaged dry rice in the United States. Increasing health awareness, improved agricultural practices, and the introduction of innovative packaging solutions are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market.

Segmentation based on product type:

The white rice segment holds the largest market share because of the higher preference for it among consumers in the US. This is because it can be preserved easily and has a longer shelf life than brown rice. Despite the lower nutrition content, white rice is more popular among consumers because it is softer and tastier, easy to digest, and takes less time to cook. The brown rice segment is expected to expand at a comparatively higher rate than the white rice segment during the forecasted period.

Segmentation based on distribution channel:

The supermarkets segment held the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to expand during the forecast period. Supermarkets allow consumers to view and compare products from various brands. This makes it convenient and saves time for consumers, while allowing them to choose the item that is best suited to their requirements. The convenient stores segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. These stores have extended hours of operation, convenient locations, and stocks of popular brands, which attract and serve a large customer base.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount)–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/us-packaged-dry-rice-market-2/QI042

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/us-packaged-dry-rice-market-2/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/