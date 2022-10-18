US Packaged Dry Beans Market Detailed Analysis Of Current Scenario With Growth Forecasts To 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global US Packaged Dry Beans Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

The US packaged dry beans market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% during the 2019-2024 period, and will reach a value of USD 939.2 Mn by 2024, from USD 616.0 Mn in 2019.

Key Companies Covered in the US Packaged Dry Beans Market Research are Eden Foods, Chippewa Valley Beans, 21st Century Bean, Goya Foods, LH Hayward, N.K. Hurst Co., Kelly Bean Co., Hayes Food Products, Russel E. Womack, Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods and other key market players.

Beans which are re-conditioned and packed into containers (such as plastic bags) for the retail market are known as dry packaged beans. Increasing health consciousness, a growing Hispanic population, easy storage of dry beans, and longer shelf life are some of the factors that will aid the growth of the market. Variants like pinto beans, navy beans, black beans, and kidney beans are used in dishes like soups, stews, sauces, and salads, and are often paired with rice.

Segmentation based on product type

Based on product type, the pinto beans segment held a market share of more than half in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% during the 2019-2024 period. A growing Hispanic population, which consumes more than half of the total pinto beans in the market, makes up for a significant portion of the demand for this segment. It was followed by the black beans segment, with a market share of around 24% in 2018, owing to its increasing popularity among Mexican food consumers in the US. During the 2019-2024 period, the navy beans segment is expected to have the highest CAGR (~19%), owing to its popularity among the White population.

Segmentation based on distribution channel

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets segment accounted for the highest market share (~69%) in 2018. Supermarkets house several brands and different types of packaged dry beans for consumers to choose from. The convenience stores segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 10%. These type of stores are in the vicinity of residential areas and are open for a greater part of the day. This gives consumers the flexibility to buy packaged dry beans from their nearby stores, whenever they are free to do so. It is anticipated that the department stores segment will experience a moderate growth rate of over 6% during the 2019-2024 period, and will reach a value of USD 186.18 Mn by 2024. The consolidation of department stores, growing online and e-commerce channels, and the introduction of small shops in the U.S. are expected to contribute to this modest growth rate.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

