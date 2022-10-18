Alexa
Interpol secretary general rejects Taiwan's participation

Jurgen Stock claims Taiwan being part of China as reason for exclusion

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/18 12:33
Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Interpol cannot allow Taiwan to participate, Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock said on Monday (Oct. 17).

Stock reasoned that since the group’s recognition of the People’s Republic of China as the sole representative of China meant that Taiwan is part of China, Interpol cannot grant Taiwan observer status, Liberty Times reported. His statement came on the eve of the 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi, India, which kicked off on Oct. 18.

Taiwan’s envoys to the U.S., India, and other countries have previously spoken up for the nation’s inclusion in the global crime-fighting organization through local media, per Liberty Times. Prominent law enforcement heads and politicians from allied countries have also voiced their support for Taiwan's participation in Interpol.

In early October, Lee Hsi-he (李西河), commissioner of Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, wrote an article published in Caribbean News Global calling on Interpol to invite Taiwan to the 90th general assembly as an observer. Lee said, “No place should be overlooked in fighting the pandemic or tackling crime.”

Taiwan is eager to share information with global partners and help countries fend off threats from abroad and fight domestic crime, Lee said. “The international community can count on Taiwan.”

The organization accepted China's membership in 1984 and excluded Taiwan from participating ever since.
