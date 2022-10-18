Ovechkin scores twice as Capitals beat Canucks 6-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, and the Washington Capitals rallied past old coach Bruce Boudreau and the Vancouver Canucks 6-4 on Monday night for their second consecutive victory.

Ovechkin’s first two goals of the season, 56 seconds in and with 2:58 left in regulation, bookended the Capitals blowing a lead and coming back. Dylan Strome got the comeback started with a power-play goal early in the third, continuing his strong start with his new team, before John Carlson tied it and Conor Sheary put the Capitals ahead.

Winger Connor Brown, a newcomer like Strome, exited with an apparent right leg injury after going into the boards awkwardly early in the third. The team said Brown had a lower-body injury.

Washington spoiled Boudreau’s latest chance to reach 600 career regular-season NHL wins. Despite a goal and two assists from Elias Pettersson, Vancouver became the first team to lose each of its first three games after enjoying a multigoal lead in each contest.

KINGS 5, RED WINGS 4, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Kings handed the Red Wings their first loss.

Danault’s winning shot in front hit a defender’s skate and bounced into the net.

Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, giving him 47 points in 42 games against Detroit. Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Kings (2-2-0), and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Wings forward Oskar Sundqvist scored in the final minute of regulation to send the game into overtime. David Perron had two goals and an assist for Detroit (2-0-1), and Adam Erne added a goal. Ville Husso made 31 saves.

BRUINS 5, PANTHERS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored 21 seconds into the game and added an empty-netter as the Bruins beat the Panthers.

DeBrusk also assisted on the go-ahead goal, splitting a pair of defenders in a race for the puck and feeding Patrice Bergeron with a behind-the-back pass to help make it 2-1 with 7:25 left in the second period.

Bergeron also had an assist for the Bruins, who improved to 3-0-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery and handed Florida its first loss of the season after opening with two wins. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston. Linus Ullmark stopped 36 shots.

Gustav Forsling had a goal and an assist for Florida, which never recovered after falling behind 4-1 in the third. Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves.

RANGERS 6, DUCKS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had two goals and two assists for the Rangers, and Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists.

New York won for the third time in four games this season. Vincent Trochek, Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafrenière also scored, and Adam Fox had three assists. Igor Shesterkin had 18 saves.

Frank Vatrano, Trevor Zegras, Max Comtois and Derek Grant scored for the Ducks. Troy Terry and Pavol Regenda each had two assists. John Gibson gave up five goals on 34 shots through two periods before Anthony Stolarz came on to start the third and stopped eight of the nine shots he faced.

Anaheim, coming off a 7-1 loss at the Islanders on Saturday night, lost its second straight after winning its home opener over Seattle last Wednesday.

CANADIENS 3, PENGUINS 2, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Kirby Dach scored 3:09 into overtime, lifting the Canadiens to the victory.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal, which trailed 2-0 after two periods. Cole Caufield also scored, and Kaiden Guhle had two assists.

After Jeff Petry was sent off in overtime for cross-checking for his third penalty of the game, Dach got a pass from Sean Monahan and beat Casey DeSmith for the power-play goal.

It was Dach’s first goal since he was acquired in a July trade with Chicago.

Evgeni Malkin had two goals for Pittsburgh, and Bryan Rust had two assists. DeSmith made 36 saves.

COYOTES 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a power play late in the third period and added an assist as the Coyotes earned their first win of the season.

Christian Fischer, Nick Ritchie and Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona, which opened the season with two losses. Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves for the Coyotes, who blew a 2-0 lead with under eight minutes left in regulation.

William Nylander and Mitch Marner scored for Toronto, and John Tavares had two assists to reach 900 points in his career. Erik Kallgren finished with 15 saves in his first start of the season.

