Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to promote finance diplomacy at APEC

Taiwan to share its achievement in sustainable finance and digital finance

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/18 11:22
(Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/APEC2022Thailand?__tn__=-UC*F" role="link" tabindex="0">APEC 2022 Thailand</a> image)

(Facebook, APEC 2022 Thailand image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is seeking to boost its international profile by sharing its financial innovations at the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting starting Wednesday (Oct. 19) in Bangkok, Thailand.

Finance Minister Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) is attending the event leading a delegation of members from the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Financial Supervisory Commission, and Central Bank of Taiwan.

Su will provide insights into Taiwan’s achievements in promoting sustainable finance and employing digital technologies to improve its financial practices. His report will also focus on the country’s measures to beef up cross-border transactions and its progress in implementing the Cebu Action Plan (CAP), the MOF said in a statement.

The CAP is an initiative launched by the APEC Finance Ministers in 2015 to build a community more “financially integrated, transparent, resilient, and connected,” according to the inter-governmental platform for 21 member economies in the Pacific.

This is the first in-person meeting for finance ministers since COVID hit, while the forum will address regional financial and macroeconomic issues as well as priorities. The attendees will also be briefed by the Asian Development Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and the World Bank.
Taiwan
Ministry of Finance
APEC
Finance Ministers

RELATED ARTICLES

'Spotlight Taiwan: Hairouna-Formosa Creative Arts Festival' held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
'Spotlight Taiwan: Hairouna-Formosa Creative Arts Festival' held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
2022/10/17 17:35
Vice foreign minister says Taiwan will not accept unilateral decisions by China
Vice foreign minister says Taiwan will not accept unilateral decisions by China
2022/10/17 15:50
Taiwan reports 28,806 local COVID cases, down 10% from last week
Taiwan reports 28,806 local COVID cases, down 10% from last week
2022/10/17 14:14
China lists KMT as 'Taiwan Area political party' in thank-you letter
China lists KMT as 'Taiwan Area political party' in thank-you letter
2022/10/17 13:19
Foreign airlines planning to resume flights to Taiwan by beginning of 2023
Foreign airlines planning to resume flights to Taiwan by beginning of 2023
2022/10/17 12:35