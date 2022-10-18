Teledyne e2v’s peripheral rich Quad core ARM® Cortex®-A72 Space processor gives spaceborne imaging and AI a major boost

Highly resilient, radiation tolerant space processor enhances data and communication intensive applications

Embeds a Quad ARM® Cortex®-A72 Cores clocked at up to 1.8 GHz

30x more compute power than existing space level compute platforms

Provisioned with 8 lanes of high-speed SERDES including 3 x PCIe

Built-in, fast 2.1 GT/s DDR4 SDRAM controller

Space qualified with 100 krad total ionizing dose (TID)

GRENOBLE, FRANCE - Media OutReach - 18 October 2022 - Teledyne e2v is pleased to announce the delivery of qualified flight models (FMs) of its advanced, space qualified, quad core Cortex-A72 edge processing platform - the LS1046-space. Targeting compute intensive space applications, including high-throughput satellites, data compression, as well as artificial intelligence and imaging, this processor outperforms existing alternatives by a factor of 30x. This timely addition to Teledyne e2v's portfolio is ready to support a myriad of new space applications.Theblends minimal power consumption and extreme data processing, extending edge compute performance to the smallest form factors. It especially suits deployment in power constrainedplatforms requiring an advanced data path design and access to multiple integrated peripherals.Thomas Guillemain, Marketing & Business Development Manager for digital products stated:'By using the LS1046-Space, our customers gain immediate access to the highest performance space-grade, edge computing platform available. With its advanced processing capabilities, powerful feature set, and ease of use and implementation in Space systems - it is an important enabler for artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML). It especially suits future, low earth orbit (LEO) operations.'Clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, Teledyne e2v's 64-bit LS1046-Space processor delivers 30k DMIPs. Moreover, a fast, 2.1 GT/s, 64-bit DDR4 SDRAM memory controller with embedded 8-bit error corrected code (ECC) is provided, plus a 2MB L2 cache shared across the four ARM cores. L1 and L2 caches also benefit from ECC-protection, providing a high degree of in-flight immunity to data corruption.This high-reliability processor is further enhanced with a wide range of embedded interfaces - including 10 Gbit Ethernet, three PCI-Express (PCIe) v.3.0 lanes, SPI, I2C, and multiple UARTs. The device is supplied in a compact 23 x 23 mm, 780-ball BGA package.Qualified for operation in the most demanding space environments, thefeatures a wide operating temperature range from -55 to 125 ⁰C. It also achievestotal ionizing dose tolerance. Furthermore, immunity to single event latch-up (SEL) and upsets (SEU) is being validated in qualification. The product is qualified up to NASA level 1.If you wish to discuss further with our team, you can meet us at Electronica Booth C4.215 in Munich from the 15th to the 18th of November 2022, and at Space Tech Expo Europe Booth M52 in Bremen from the 15th to the 17th of November 2022.Hashtag: #Teledynee2v

