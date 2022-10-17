Germany extends lifetime of all 3 remaining nuclear plants

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday ordered Germany's three remaining nuclear plants to remain in operation until April to fend off a possible energy crunch.

The chancellor has asked the Economy, Environment and Finance Ministries to create the legal basis for the plants to remain open.

"The legal basis will be created to allow the operation of the nuclear power plants Isar 2, Neckarwestheim 2 and Emsland beyond December 31, 2022 until April 15, 2023," Scholz said in a statement.

Scholz also requested that the ministries present an "ambitious" law to increase energy efficiency, as well as a binding agreement to phase out coal by 2030.

Germany planned to complete a phase-out of nuclear power by the end of 2022, but a energy supply crunch following Russian gas cuts has caused lengthy debate over keeping nuclear power plants at the ready.

Political disagreement over nuclear power

There has been disagreement in the governing coalition over the lifespan of nuclear power plants.

On Friday, the Greens agreed to keep two nuclear power plants in southern Germany in reserve until April but it wanted to shut down a third power plant in the northwestern Emsland district by the end of the year.

The Free Democrats (FDP) have pushed to keep all three plants open until 2024.

Germany's nuclear phase-outbegan in 2000 under an SPD-Green coalition government, which shut down a number of plants.

Years later, under former Chancellor Angela Merkel of the conservative CDU, Germany decided to shut down its remaining nuclear plants following the Fukushima nuclear disaster

The Russian war in Ukraine has forced Germany to keep the remaining plants operating beyond their planned end-of-year phaseout.

Germany had to restructure its energy mix due to a collapse in energy supplies from Russia.

Soaring energy prices have brought fears of heating and energy shortages in Europe's largest economy during winter.

lo/wmr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.