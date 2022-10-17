All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 2 Providence 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4 WB/Scranton 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Hartford 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7 Springfield 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 7

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8 Cleveland 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 9 Rochester 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Syracuse 2 0 0 0 2 2 9 11 Laval 2 0 1 1 0 1 8 12 Utica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Manitoba 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 5 Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 11 Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 8 Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7 Iowa 2 0 1 0 1 1 4 7 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Coachella Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 5 Bakersfield 2 1 0 1 0 3 5 5 Abbotsford 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 10 Colorado 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Henderson 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 4 Ontario 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 5 San Diego 2 1 1 0 0 2 11 10 Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 7 Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 5

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Manitoba 4, Rockford 0

Providence 4, Springfield 3

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2

Monday's Games

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled