AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/17 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 2
Providence 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5
Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4
WB/Scranton 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Hartford 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7
Springfield 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 7
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8
Cleveland 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 9
Rochester 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Syracuse 2 0 0 0 2 2 9 11
Laval 2 0 1 1 0 1 8 12
Utica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Manitoba 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 5
Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 11
Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 8
Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7
Iowa 2 0 1 0 1 1 4 7
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
Coachella Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 5
Bakersfield 2 1 0 1 0 3 5 5
Abbotsford 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 10
Colorado 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Henderson 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 4
Ontario 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 5
San Diego 2 1 1 0 0 2 11 10
Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 7
Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 5

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Manitoba 4, Rockford 0

Providence 4, Springfield 3

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2

Monday's Games

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled