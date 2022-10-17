Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/17 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81
N.Y. Jets 4 2 0 .667 143 128
Miami 3 3 0 .500 131 155
New England 3 3 0 .500 141 113
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118
Indianapolis 3 2 1 .583 103 121
Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 138 114
Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 158 141
Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 138 115
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 148 163
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 97 146
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 179 149
L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 122 136
Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80
Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105
N.Y. Giants 5 1 0 .833 127 113
Dallas 4 2 0 .667 110 98
Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 146 136
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 121 103
New Orleans 2 4 0 .333 141 158
Carolina 1 5 0 .167 103 146
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118
Green Bay 3 3 0 .500 107 123
Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118
Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126
San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 122 89
Seattle 3 3 0 .500 146 163
Arizona 2 4 0 .333 114 142

Thursday's Games

Washington 12, Chicago 7

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14

Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26

Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 27

Minnesota 24, Miami 16

N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20

N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10

New England 38, Cleveland 15

Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18

L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10

Seattle 19, Arizona 9

Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20

Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday's Games

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday, Oct. 24

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.