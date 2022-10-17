|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|10
|9
|0
|1
|24
|10
|27
|Man City
|10
|7
|2
|1
|33
|10
|23
|Tottenham
|10
|7
|2
|1
|22
|10
|23
|Chelsea
|9
|6
|1
|2
|15
|10
|19
|Man United
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|15
|16
|Newcastle
|10
|3
|6
|1
|17
|9
|15
|Brighton
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14
|11
|14
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|4
|2
|21
|12
|13
|Brentford
|10
|3
|4
|3
|18
|17
|13
|Bournemouth
|10
|3
|4
|3
|10
|22
|13
|Fulham
|10
|3
|3
|4
|16
|20
|12
|West Ham
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|11
|11
|Crystal Palace
|9
|2
|4
|3
|10
|12
|10
|Everton
|10
|2
|4
|4
|8
|11
|10
|Leeds
|9
|2
|3
|4
|11
|13
|9
|Aston Villa
|10
|2
|3
|5
|7
|13
|9
|Wolverhampton
|10
|2
|3
|5
|4
|12
|9
|Southampton
|10
|2
|2
|6
|9
|18
|8
|Leicester
|10
|1
|2
|7
|15
|24
|5
|Nottingham Forest
|10
|1
|2
|7
|7
|23
|5
___
Crystal Palace 2, Leeds 1
West Ham 3, Fulham 1
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2
Everton 1, Man United 2
Nottingham Forest 1, Aston Villa 1
Brentford 2, Brighton 0
Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 0
Fulham 2, Bournemouth 2
Wolverhampton 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham 2, Everton 0
Aston Villa 0, Chelsea 2
Leeds 0, Arsenal 1
Man United 0, Newcastle 0
Southampton 1, West Ham 1
Liverpool 1, Man City 0
Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 3:15 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Brentford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Man United vs. Tottenham, 3:15 p.m.
Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Leicester vs. Leeds, 3:15 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|14
|6
|7
|1
|24
|12
|25
|Sheffield United
|14
|7
|4
|3
|24
|13
|25
|Norwich
|14
|7
|3
|4
|21
|15
|24
|QPR
|14
|7
|3
|4
|20
|16
|24
|Blackburn
|15
|8
|0
|7
|18
|17
|24
|Reading
|14
|7
|1
|6
|15
|20
|22
|Luton Town
|14
|5
|6
|3
|19
|14
|21
|Swansea
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|20
|21
|Sunderland
|14
|5
|5
|4
|19
|14
|20
|Watford
|14
|5
|5
|4
|19
|17
|20
|Millwall
|14
|6
|2
|6
|17
|18
|20
|Birmingham
|14
|5
|4
|5
|14
|12
|19
|Stoke
|14
|5
|4
|5
|17
|17
|19
|Preston
|15
|4
|7
|4
|8
|10
|19
|Wigan
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|18
|19
|Rotherham
|13
|4
|6
|3
|15
|13
|18
|Bristol City
|15
|5
|3
|7
|23
|24
|18
|Cardiff
|14
|5
|3
|6
|12
|14
|18
|Blackpool
|14
|4
|4
|6
|16
|20
|16
|West Brom
|14
|2
|8
|4
|19
|18
|14
|Hull
|14
|4
|2
|8
|13
|28
|14
|Middlesbrough
|14
|3
|4
|7
|15
|20
|13
|Huddersfield
|13
|3
|2
|8
|16
|21
|11
|Coventry
|11
|2
|4
|5
|9
|14
|10
___
Huddersfield 2, Hull 0
Wigan 1, Blackburn 0
Bristol City 2, Preston 1
Luton Town 3, QPR 1
Rotherham 2, Huddersfield 1
Bristol City 1, Millwall 2
Burnley 4, Swansea 0
Cardiff 0, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 1, Blackburn 2
Preston 0, Stoke 2
Reading 0, West Brom 2
Sheffield United 3, Blackpool 3
Sunderland 2, Wigan 1
Watford 2, Norwich 1
Hull 0, Birmingham 2
Huddersfield vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Stoke vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Bristol City, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Watford vs. Luton Town, 7 a.m.
Coventry vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. QPR, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|14
|11
|1
|2
|28
|14
|34
|Ipswich
|14
|9
|3
|2
|27
|12
|30
|Sheffield Wednesday
|14
|9
|2
|3
|27
|12
|29
|Portsmouth
|11
|6
|4
|1
|22
|12
|22
|Peterborough
|14
|7
|1
|6
|26
|17
|22
|Barnsley
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17
|12
|21
|Bolton
|13
|6
|3
|4
|13
|8
|21
|Shrewsbury
|13
|6
|3
|4
|14
|14
|21
|Derby
|12
|6
|2
|4
|15
|11
|20
|Exeter
|14
|5
|3
|6
|24
|20
|18
|Bristol Rovers
|14
|5
|3
|6
|22
|24
|18
|Wycombe
|13
|5
|2
|6
|17
|17
|17
|Lincoln
|12
|4
|5
|3
|15
|16
|17
|Charlton
|13
|3
|7
|3
|19
|17
|16
|Fleetwood Town
|13
|3
|7
|3
|11
|11
|16
|Accrington Stanley
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|19
|16
|Port Vale
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|19
|16
|Cambridge United
|14
|5
|1
|8
|15
|25
|16
|Oxford United
|12
|4
|2
|6
|13
|14
|14
|Cheltenham
|13
|4
|2
|7
|12
|19
|14
|Forest Green
|14
|3
|3
|8
|14
|31
|12
|Milton Keynes Dons
|13
|3
|1
|9
|13
|21
|10
|Burton Albion
|14
|2
|3
|9
|16
|29
|9
|Morecambe
|13
|1
|5
|7
|10
|24
|8
___
Charlton 4, Exeter 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Peterborough 4, Forest Green 1
Accrington Stanley 0, Derby 3
Bolton 0, Barnsley 0
Burton Albion 1, Morecambe 1
Cambridge United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Cheltenham 1, Bristol Rovers 4
Exeter 2, Oxford United 4
Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1
Ipswich 0, Lincoln 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 4
Port Vale 2, Forest Green 2
Wycombe 3, Peterborough 1
Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Derby, 3 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bristol Rovers, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Stevenage
|14
|10
|2
|2
|20
|11
|32
|Leyton Orient
|13
|9
|3
|1
|20
|7
|30
|Northampton
|14
|8
|3
|3
|23
|14
|27
|Mansfield Town
|13
|8
|2
|3
|21
|13
|26
|Bradford
|13
|7
|3
|3
|19
|11
|24
|Carlisle
|13
|6
|6
|1
|19
|11
|24
|Salford
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|10
|24
|Swindon
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|13
|23
|Tranmere
|13
|7
|1
|5
|16
|9
|22
|Grimsby Town
|13
|6
|4
|3
|17
|11
|22
|Barrow
|13
|7
|0
|6
|16
|15
|21
|Doncaster
|14
|6
|3
|5
|18
|19
|21
|Crewe
|13
|4
|5
|4
|13
|15
|17
|Sutton United
|14
|5
|2
|7
|13
|17
|17
|Walsall
|14
|4
|4
|6
|16
|14
|16
|Stockport County
|13
|3
|3
|7
|14
|19
|12
|AFC Wimbledon
|13
|3
|3
|7
|14
|20
|12
|Gillingham
|13
|2
|6
|5
|5
|13
|12
|Newport County
|14
|3
|2
|9
|13
|19
|11
|Harrogate Town
|13
|3
|2
|8
|10
|17
|11
|Rochdale
|13
|3
|2
|8
|10
|19
|11
|Colchester
|13
|2
|3
|8
|10
|18
|9
|Crawley Town
|13
|2
|3
|8
|12
|23
|9
|Hartlepool
|14
|1
|6
|7
|12
|25
|9
___
Tranmere 3, Crewe 0
Harrogate Town 2, Hartlepool 1
Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Sutton United 1
Carlisle 3, Doncaster 0
Crawley Town 2, Newport County 1
Gillingham 1, Stevenage 1
Leyton Orient 0, Northampton 0
Rochdale 2, Barrow 1
Salford 0, Bradford 1
Stockport County 1, Grimsby Town 3
Swindon 1, Colchester 0