NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 2 2 0 0 4 11 5 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 6 2 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 8 2 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 7 4 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 2 2 0 0 4 12 4 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 8 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 9 8 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Buffalo 2 1 1 0 2 7 5 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 8 4 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Montreal 3 1 2 0 2 5 9 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 3 1 2 0 2 8 11 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Washington 3 1 2 0 2 7 9 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 2 0 2 0 0 4 10 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 3 7 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Columbus 3 0 3 0 0 5 14 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 10 5 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Calgary 2 2 0 0 4 9 6 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 9 2 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 9 12 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Seattle 3 1 1 1 3 10 11 0-1-0 1-0-1 1-1-1 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 6 11 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 11 14 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Arizona 2 0 2 0 0 5 12 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 2 0 2 0 0 9 14 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 2 0 2 0 0 5 8 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 San Jose 4 0 4 0 0 6 14 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.