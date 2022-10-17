EU foreign ministers to approve Ukraine aid, Iran sanctions

The European Union's top diplomats met in Luxembourg on Monday, with a training mission for Ukrainian troops at the top of the agenda.

The bloc's foreign ministers were expected to approve €500 million ($487 million) in additional funding for arms deliveries to Kyiv, as well as a scheme to train 15,000 soldiers starting in November.

The German government confirmed that it would be "right at the forefront," of such training exercises, having already led a similar mission in recent months. The training is set to take place in Germany and Poland.

Fresh sanctions over Iran protest crackdown

Also on the agenda is the EU's relationship with Iran amid a wave of feminist protests in the country, as well as a stalled nuclear deal and allegations that Tehran is supplying Russia with weapons for its invasion of Ukraine.

"We will look for concrete evidence about the participation (of Iran in the Ukraine war)," EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived at the summit. He also said it was "a pity" that talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal had sputtered again, "because we were very, very close" to an agreement.

The diplomats are set to approve sanctions such as asset freezes and travel bans on some 15 Iranian officials tied to the violent crackdown against protests that broke out following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Arriving at the conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the sanctions would target members of Iran's so-called morality police. She added that the EU had to respond to the "brutal response to peaceful protestors" playing out across Iran.

Debating new approach to Beijing

Another important topic for the ministers is the EU's relationship with China, signaling that they may begin taking a tougher stance on Beijing amidst rights abuses and support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"There is increasing realism in the dialogue with China. We are leaving naivety behind," said Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra after his arrival in Luxembourg.

