Jordan Oral Care Malaysia Survey Reveals That Quality Time Is What Makes Children Smile Most

86% of respondents said that family time makes their children happy

Share your child's smile with Jordan and stand a chance to win cash prizes!

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 17 October 2022 - With the fast-paced lifestyle that most Malaysians live, many parents' responsibilities may result in missing out on their children's daily precious smiles. Jordan Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd - the brand behind the leading Jordan Kids Universe range designed especially for children - has launched, a campaign dedicated to helping more parents enhance that special, precious smiley bond with their little ones!To understand this in detail, Jordan recently surveyed Malaysian parents to find out what their child's smiles meant to them. From this, an exciting finding emerged where, compared to toys or screen time, 86% of the respondents said that family quality time is the number one factor that makes them smile. A healthy smile is undoubtedly one way children develop interpersonal relationships and self-esteem.Jerry Ng, Country Manager for Malaysia, Thailand & Philippines at Jordan Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd, shared."Parents will do everything they can to protect the smiles of their little ones. A good, consistent oral routine is a big part of nurturing those invaluable little smiles, and Jordan has made oral hygiene easy, fun and accessible," Jerry added."The survey also found that, withJerry continued.Dr Noorhidayah Bt Zainal Aalam, Dental Lecturer, Department of Paediatric Dentistry Orthodontics; Faculty of Dentistry at Universiti Malaya, commented that good oral hygiene habits are crucial in helping children avoid teeth caries.The Jordan Kids Universe Steps range consists of 3 key toothbrushes that ensure your little ones' pearly whites are cleaned and protected in the cleanest, most gentle and effective way in three main age groups: Step 1 (0-2 years); Step 2 (3-5 years), and Step 3 (6-9 years). The range also comes with 2 kid-friendly toothpaste, suitable for children from: Step 1 (0-5 years old) and Step 2 (6-12 years old). The toothpastes are formulated with gentle, natural, vegan ingredients to protect tiny teeth, with tested flavors that every child loves and with bright, colorful packaging that's sure to make teeth-brushing time a fun time for all.All in all, Jordan's Kids Universe Steps range is designed to accompany every child as they grow into different stages of life. With extra soft bristles and comfortable, ergonomic handles, all three brushes are designed to take the best care of your children's milk and permanent teeth - giving them the best, brightest smiles.To also encourage more Malaysian parents to cherish their little ones' special smiles, Jordan is looking to reward 20 parents through theircontest with a special cash prize of RM1,500 each! The contest runs from 15 September 2022 to 31 October 2022 and calls on parents to spend time with their children and capture and share their child's smiley moments!Participants need to purchase Jordan's Steps toothbrushes with no minimum spend and sign up for the contest on themicrosite at www.jordansmileswithyou.com . Validate entries will also receive a bonus reward with specially designed videos consisting of the uploaded entries and messages within 48 hours of submission.Jerry concluded.Jordan is currently running a special promotion* live now on Jordan's official Shopee and Lazada stores – purchase any Jordan products with a minimum spend of RM20, and stand a chance to win an RM2 voucher; while a minimum spend of RM30 will earn you one free canvas bag and a RM2 voucher, while stocks last!You can also follow Jordan on their social media platforms at @jordanmalaysia.Hashtag: #Jordan #Orkla

About Jordan

Jordan is the Scandinavian leader in the oral care market. As part of the Orkla Company, the brand includes toothbrushes for children and adults, toothpaste, and interdental products, such as dental floss, flosser, dental sticks and interdental brushes. Jordan has been a brand since 1837, making it a 182-year-old trusted brand.



Follow Jordan Malaysia at www.jordanoralcare.my and on Facebook and Instagram.





About Orkla

Orkla is the leading branded consumer goods company in Norway. It is a conglomerate operating in the Nordic region, Eastern Europe, Asia and the USA. A brand which started in 1654, with 368 years in history.



Orkla's Branded Consumer Goods business comprises the Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients business areas. Orkla also operates under the Orkla Investments business area, consisting of investments in Jotun (42.5% interest) and Hydro Power, real estate and financial assets.



Orkla ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and its head office is in Oslo. As of 31 December 2021, Orkla had 21,400 employees. The Group's turnover in 2021 totalled NOK 50.4 billion with 300 brands. Please visit http://www.orkla.com for the latest news and in-depth information about Orkla and its brands.



