'Spotlight Taiwan: Hairouna-Formosa Creative Arts Festival' held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The inaugural Spotlight Taiwan: Hairouna-Formosa Creative Arts Festival was held on Thursday (Oct. 13) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, with over 1,000 locals in attendance.

Guests included Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture Resa Noel-McBarnett, and Taiwan Ambassador Peter Sha-Li Lan (藍夏禮). The event was made possible by a donation of US$30,000 (NT$96,000) by the Taiwan government, according to Breadfruit News.

Lan highlighted the significance of deepening bilateral relations through alternative methods, such as through creative arts.

Gonsalves said the ties between the two countries facilitate a blending of cultures, which bolsters diplomatic relations while forging a path for “the genius of the people to be manifested in various creative cultural forms,” per Breadfruit News. The prime minister said the 41 years of diplomatic relations with Taiwan have created peace amongst both peoples, protected democratic values, and portrayed the two nations as equals on the global stage.

Bronze and stone sculptures, cloth bag decorations, and costumes full of Taiwanese imagery were spotlighted at the festival and were inspired by Hakka indigo dyeing. There were also dances that incorporated the Indigenous Amis tribe’s bamboo pole dance, Liberty Times reported.

Many Taiwanese and Vincentian songs were performed, in addition to the traditional Maypole Dance. Traditional dances and costumes of the Caribbean nation were also shared with the audience.