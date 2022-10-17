Chinese consulate staff in UK attack Hong Kong protesters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There was chaos in Manchester at the Chinese consulate on Sunday (Oct. 16) when a Hong Kong pro-democracy protestor was dragged into the compound and allegedly beaten up.

The protest coincided with the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, at which Xi Jinping (習近平) declared the “chaos” of Hong Kong was over. According to the BBC there have been anti-CCP protests elsewhere, but no further details were provided.

The fracas was sparked by the protestors displaying what a consulate spokesperson described as an “insulting portrait” of Xi. Consulate General of the People's Republic of China staff in Manchester destroyed the posters and dragged an individual into the compound and attacked him before he was rescued by the police.

"It's ridiculous,” said the individual named as “Bob” by the BBC. “They shouldn't have done that. We are supposed to have freedom to say whatever we want here,” in the U.K.

A Voice of America commentary said the protestors were from the “Front for the Defence of Hong Kong People.”



Police, Hong Kong protestors and Chinese consulate staff in Manchester clash. (BBC screenshot)

Bob told VOA, “After I was pulled in, I was punched and kicked. I had scars on my face, bleeding and swelling. Hair was pulled from my head, swollen and bruised. I had bruises on my neck and back, and my waist was a little sore."

The new Chair of the British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Alicia Kearns, said on Twitter the Chinese had no right to quell free speech in the U.K. and demanded an investigation.

.@SuellaBraverman & @JamesCleverly need to urgently investigate.



The CCP will not import their beating of protestors and denial of free speech to British streets.



Chinese Ambassador should be summoned & if any official has beaten protesters, they must be expelled or prosecuted. https://t.co/q7Nh55k8fG — Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton (@aliciakearns) October 16, 2022

This photo suggests that protestors were assaulted, and that the Consul General had full sight, and quite possibly was involved, in the assaults.@gmpolice clearly in very difficult circumstances, appear to be seeking to rescue protestors.@AmbZhengZeguang must be summoned. pic.twitter.com/i1PsAVzLn4 — Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton (@aliciakearns) October 16, 2022

BBC News - Hong Kong protester dragged into Manchester Chinese consulate grounds and beaten up - CCP law doesn’t yet apply in the U.K.. The Government ⁦@trussliz⁩ needs to make a Statement to both Houses about this outrageous assault. https://t.co/YWtJj0IA72 — Lord (David) Alton (@DavidAltonHL) October 17, 2022

Staff at 〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕 Consulate General in Manchester forcefully harassed and interrupted a peaceful protest by Hong Kongers outside the consulate Sunday afternoon Oct 16 after protesters refused to remove a rightfully displayed Xi Jinping caricature.



1/n pic.twitter.com/RROuBRpt5D — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) October 16, 2022