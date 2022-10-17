Shami's 1-over haul helps India beat Aussies in T20 practice

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Mohammed Shami snared three wickets and had a hand in a run-out in a last-over cameo that helped India to six-run win over defending champion Australia in a practice match ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

It wasn't an official game so the wickets won’t go on his career record, but Shami will get a confidence boost out of the effort in his first game back from injury.

Australia was on 171-4 and needed just 16 from the last 12 balls at the Gabba to win, but lost six wickets in the last two overs.

It started when top-scorer Aaron Finch was out for 76, deceived by a slower inswinger from Harshal Patel.

Tim David was run out on the next ball by a stunning piece of fielding by Virat Kohli, who picked up and threw down the stumps at the striker's end in one motion.

Kohli also took a stunning outfield catch, right on the boundary rope, to complete the dismissal of Pat Cummins in the next over, one of three wickets for Shami, who returned 3-4 from his one over of involvement in the match.

In the end, Australia was bowled out on the last scheduled delivery for 180 in reply to India’s 186-7.

Australia opens its title defense Saturday against New Zealand. India opens against archrival Pakistan on Sunday.

