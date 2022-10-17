New York Skin Solutions Names New Ambassador, Revealing Latest Reviews

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 October 2022 - New York Skin Solutions welcomes Singapore-based actor Shaun Chen as its new ambassador. He is the third artist to entrust New York Skin Solutions with their skincare after Bonnie and Chen Ning. Chen joins the ranks of other local personalities and customers who endorse the wide range of treatments the award-winning professional centre offers in their reviews.





Empowerment Through Self-Care Treatments



Through Chen, New York Skin Solutions can effectively emphasise the need for practising self-care through its range of customised skin treatments. These are aimed at addressing ageing skin concerns such as sallow, dehydrated skin, wrinkles and enlarged pores.



In upcoming collaterals, Chen will feature as the face of the brand, fronting its treatments with personal endorsements. This demonstrates New York Skin Solutions' effectiveness in delivering targeted treatments that produce proven results. The treatment includes the centre's latest non-invasive Anti-Wrinkle Facial Treatment.



The Anti-Wrinkle Facial Treatment is designed to combat ageing and restore youthful-looking, radiant skin with visible results after one session and no downtime. After a review of a customer's skin condition, the centre's experienced consultants will deliver the most impactful ingredients for the skin in a tailored treatment. These ingredients include Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Copper Tripeptide-1 and Niacinamide, which can address all signs of ageing and prevent the formation of new wrinkles.



New York Skin Solutions is also running a promotion for the Anti-Wrinkle Facial Treatment, and customers can experience it for S$48*.



Trusted Skincare Solutions



Through the partnership, New York Skin Solutions reaffirms its professional DNA with Chen, who shares the brand's philosophy and mission to help all individuals achieve their desired skin conditions and be empowered to face anything.



The centre demonstrates its resolve to help everyone achieve their desired skin condition by providing many other treatments to address diverse skin concerns. They are customised at each session after the professional consultants at New York Skin Solutions review and reassess the customer's skincare needs.



New York Skin Solutions' signature HydroCollagen+ Skin Treatment has earned more than 29,000 positive customer reviews. This treatment repairs and renews the skin while delivering intense hydration for skin rejuvenation through hydrolysed marine collagen.



Customers seeking eye treatments can turn to the Eye Rejuvenation Treatment. Crowned the best eye treatment for dark eye circles in 2021 by the Singapore Women's Weekly, it also targets eye bags, crows feet and fine lines quickly, with results observed in 45 minutes.



For combating oily, acne-prone skin, there is the triple action Activ-Clear Acne Treatment that soothes irritated skin, treats inflammation and clogged pores, and restores the skin's pH balance. Through this treatment, the skin is restored to a healthy state, and future outbreaks can be reduced.



Interested parties can book an appointment or visit any New York Skin Solutions outlet for further tailored advice.



*Terms and conditions apply.



Hashtag: #NewYorkSkinSolutions



About New York Skin Solutions

With more than 30 outlets located in Singapore and Malaysia, New York Skin Solutions hopes to bring the best skincare treatment with excellent services and convenience. For more enquiries, call 6363 5566 to learn more today.



