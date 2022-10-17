Digital Freight Forwarding Market to be Worth US$ 22.90 billion by 2030

Report Ocean published a new research report on the global Digital Freight Forwarding Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.
The global digital freight forwarding market revenue was US$ 2.90 billion in 2020. The global digital freight forwarding market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 22.90 billion in 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.
This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.
The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.
The global Digital Freight Forwarding Market segmentation focuses on:
Segmentation based on Modes of Transport
Air
Land
Sea
Segmentation based on Function
Warehouse Management
Transportation Management
Segmentation based on Vertical
Automotive
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail and E-Commerce
Others
Segmentation based on Deployment Mode
Cloud
On Premises
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Digital Freight Forwarding Market are:
APL Logistics
BAX Global
Caterpillar Logistics
CH Robinson Worldwide, Incorporated
DHL Danzas Air and Ocean
Eagle Global Logistics
FedEx Corporation
JB Hunt Transport Services Incorporated
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Maersk Logistics
Menlo Worldwide
Nippon Express
NYK Logistics
Panalpina
Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP
Schneider National
SembCorp Logistics (USA)
TNT Logistics
United Parcel Service Incorporated
UTi Worldwide Incorporated
Wilson Logistics Group
XPO Logistics Incorporated
Other Prominent Players
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
? The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
? During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
? The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
? The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance
