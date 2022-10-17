Photo of the Day: North Taiwan road washed away by Typhoon Nesat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This photo was posted by a Keelung City councilor after a weekend of torrential rain brought by the combination of Typhoon Nesat and a northeastern monsoon.

On Monday (Oct. 17), reports started coming in that Huaxin 1st Road in Keelung City's Qidu District had suffered a serious collapse, causing a large amount of sand and gravel to slide down the mountainside. The collapse of the road has directly impacted transportation for more than 10 nearby households.



(Facebook, Chang Keng-hui image)

At around 1 p.m. that afternoon, Keelung City Councilor Chang Keng-hui (張耿輝) posted photos of the damage to the road and uploaded a video in which he stated that he had notified Keelung's Department of Public Works and the Qidu District Office and asked that relevant units take immediate remedial measures to ensure the safety of life and property in the area.

From the photos, it can be seen that an entire section of the road has vanished and a large amount of yellow sediment has poured down. After receiving a report from the public, police found that about 10 meters of the road had collapsed at a depth of approximately 20 meters, reported ETtoday.



(Facebook, Chang Keng-hui image)

There are concerns that it may collapse again at any time within a 30-meter area.