Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: North Taiwan road washed away by Typhoon Nesat

10-meter section of Huaxin Road in Keelung's Qidu District washed away

  135
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/17 15:53
Chang Keng-hui stands over washed out section of road in Keelung. (Facebook, Chang Keng-hui photo)

Chang Keng-hui stands over washed out section of road in Keelung. (Facebook, Chang Keng-hui photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This photo was posted by a Keelung City councilor after a weekend of torrential rain brought by the combination of Typhoon Nesat and a northeastern monsoon.

On Monday (Oct. 17), reports started coming in that Huaxin 1st Road in Keelung City's Qidu District had suffered a serious collapse, causing a large amount of sand and gravel to slide down the mountainside. The collapse of the road has directly impacted transportation for more than 10 nearby households.

Photo of the Day: North Taiwan road washed away by Typhoon Nesat
(Facebook, Chang Keng-hui image)

At around 1 p.m. that afternoon, Keelung City Councilor Chang Keng-hui (張耿輝) posted photos of the damage to the road and uploaded a video in which he stated that he had notified Keelung's Department of Public Works and the Qidu District Office and asked that relevant units take immediate remedial measures to ensure the safety of life and property in the area.

From the photos, it can be seen that an entire section of the road has vanished and a large amount of yellow sediment has poured down. After receiving a report from the public, police found that about 10 meters of the road had collapsed at a depth of approximately 20 meters, reported ETtoday.

Photo of the Day: North Taiwan road washed away by Typhoon Nesat
(Facebook, Chang Keng-hui image)

There are concerns that it may collapse again at any time within a 30-meter area.
Nesat
Tropical Storm Nesat
tropical storm
deluge
torrential rain
northeast monsoon
flood
landslide
collapsed road
Keelung City
Typhoon Nesat

RELATED ARTICLES

Eight people rescued from flooded B&B in Taiwan's northeast
Eight people rescued from flooded B&B in Taiwan's northeast
2022/10/16 15:53
Village floodgate left open amid heavy rains in Taiwan's Yilan County
Village floodgate left open amid heavy rains in Taiwan's Yilan County
2022/10/16 13:22
Northeasterly winds to strengthen Typhoon Nesat impact on Taiwan
Northeasterly winds to strengthen Typhoon Nesat impact on Taiwan
2022/10/16 10:19
Taiwan issues sea warnings for Tropical Storm Nesat
Taiwan issues sea warnings for Tropical Storm Nesat
2022/10/15 16:55
Tropical system to bring torrential rain to north, east Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical system to bring torrential rain to north, east Taiwan on Sunday
2022/10/14 12:30