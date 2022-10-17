Deputy foreign minister says Taiwan will not accept unilateral decisions by China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will not accept any unilateral decision set by China, Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) said on Monday (Oct. 17).

During a Legislative Yuan session, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) asked Tien what the foreign ministry's view was concerning the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s third term. The deputy foreign minister said the ministry’s stance is the same as the Mainland Affairs Council, which is to emphasize that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are the responsibility of the two sides.

Taiwan is a sovereign country and is not part of the authoritarian CCP or People’s Republic of China, Tien said. If there is reciprocal and peaceful dialogue, the will and public opinion of the Taiwanese must also be respected, he added.

When asked to comment on E.U. Ambassador to China Jorge Toledo Albinana and E.U.’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell’s previous pro-China statements, Tien said the foreign ministry has already responded to them.

The E.U.'s support for Taiwan has become increasingly clear in recent years, Tien said. Albinana made those remarks before he was officially appointed to his current position, and he walked back on the statement afterwards.

With regard to Borrell's comment, the foreign ministry recently released a press release that criticized China for unilaterally creating an emergency, Tien said. This proves Beijing is responsible for destabilizing the region and destroying international order, the press release added.