Most reservoirs in Taiwan nearly filled to the brim by heavy rainfall from Typhoon Nesat

The typhoon has restored the water supply in the Keelung area to normal

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/17 15:44
The water level at Shihmen Reservoir in Taoyuan City is almost full to the brim on Oct. 15, 2022. (Water Resources Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Nesat has filled almost all reservoirs in Taiwan to the brim, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said on Monday (Oct. 17), CNA reported.

Water levels at all reservoirs except three reservoirs in southern Taiwan have risen to over 84% of their capacities, according to data on the Water Resources Agency’s (WRA) website. The water levels of Tsengwen Reservoir, Wushantou Reservoir, and Mudan Reservoir are currently at 45.60%, 61.89%, and 72.09% of their capacities, respectively, according to the same WRA data.

Wang mentioned that the typhoon has restored the water supply in the Keelung area to normal as rainfall has raised Xinshan Reservoir’s current water level to 84.07% of its capacity. The water supply in the Keelung area in the near future will “have no problems at all” as the northeast monsoon in winter will bring plenty of water to the area, the minister added.
