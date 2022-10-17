Murimurivalu returns for Fiji's northern rugby tour

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — Veteran fullback Kini Murimurivalu has been recalled to Fiji's rugby squad for tour matches next month against Scotland, Ireland and the French Barbarians.

Murimurivalu reclaimed a spot in the 31-man Fiji squad announced Monday after an outstanding season in England club rugby for the Leicester Tigers.

Uncapped Bayonne winger Sireli Maqala and Leone Rotuisolia and Livai Natave, who played for the Fiji Drua in their inaugural Super Rugby season this year, were also called up by head coach Vern Cotter and could be in line for test debuts.

England-based center Semi Radradra returns from injury along with Edinburgh forwards Viliame Mata and Leeroy Atalifo.

Teti Tela and Vilimoni Botitu will share the flyhalf role on tour.

“We have been watching the northern hemisphere players and we are quite happy that a lot of them have been getting game time for their respective clubs overseas,” Cotter said. “It’s a great opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the world, Ireland, followed by Scotland, which is always hard to beat at home and French Barbarians will be a very tough opponent.”

___

Fiji squad, forwards: Haereiti Hetet, Eroni Mawi, Livai Natave, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesulame Dolokoto, Sam Matavesi, Manasa Saulo, Leeroy Atalifo, Luke Tagi, Temo Mayanavanua, Isoa Nasilasila, Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, Leone Ratuisolia, Viliame Mata, Kitione Kamikamica, Albert Tuisue. Backs: Peni Matawalu, Simione Kuruvoli, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Sireli Maqala, Vilimoni Botitu, Levani Botia, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Waisea Nayacalevu, Semi Radradra, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Manasa Mataele, Vinaya Habosi, Setareki Tuicuvu, Kini Murimurivalu.

___

