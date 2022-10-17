Taiwan reports 28,806 local COVID cases, down 10% from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Oct. 17) announced 28,806 cases, a 10.17% decrease from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 41 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 7,212,738. The 53 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 11,961.

Subvariants

At Tuesday's press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division announced that 40 out of 41 cases sequenced last week had the Omicron subvariant BA.5, comprising 98%. As for 55 imported cases sequenced from last week, 76% were infected with BA.5, 10% had BA.2.75m 7% had BA.2, 5% had BA.4.6, and 2% had BF.7, while the first cases of BQ.1.1, and XBB were reported this week.

Local cases

The local cases include 13,399 males, 15,389 females, and 18 under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 53 deaths announced on Monday included 26 males and 27 females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 48 had a history of chronic disease, and 31 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from June 9 to Oct. 14 and the dates of death were from June 9 to Oct. 14.

Imported cases

The 41 imported cases included 21 males and 20 females, ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,212,738 cases, of which 7,176,884 were local and 35,800 were imported. Thus far, 11,961 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.