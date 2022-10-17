West Indies win toss, send Scotland into bat in group opener

HOBART, Australia (AP) — West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss Monday and sent Scotland in to bat in the Group B opener at the Twenty20 World Cup.

The two-time champion West Indies are playing in the preliminary round and need to place first or second in the group to advance to the Super 12 round. Ireland and Zimbabwe were playing the other Group B game later Monday.

There was an upset in the tournament opener on Sunday, with former champion and three-time finalist Sri Lanka upset by Namibia in Group A.

The West Indies, playing at a T20 World Cup without Chris Gayle for the first time, are coming off a pair of losses against defending champion Australia in their warmup series for the global tournament.

With cloudy conditions overhead, Pooran decided to give his bowlers first use of the ball, with former captain Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy working with spinner Akeal Hosein in the attack. Paceman Sheldon Cottrell didn't make the starting XI.

Scotland won three games in the first round of last year’s T20 World Cup but have had limited game time in the T20 format since then and are being led by new captain Richie Berrington.

—-

Lineups:

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington (captain), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

___

