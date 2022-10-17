Foreign airlines planning to resume flights to Taiwan by beginning of 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Since Taiwan opened its borders on Oct. 13, more than 10 foreign airlines will restart flights to Taiwan within a few months, Civil Aeronautics Administration Director-General Lin Kuo-hsien (林國顯) said in a Legislative Yuan Transport Committee meeting on Sunday (Oct. 17).

Lin said airlines are planning to have around 1,107 flights per week soon, an increase of about 80% from this month, CNA reported.

Japan has greatly relaxed border restrictions and is the favorite tourist destination of Taiwanese, Lin said. Taiwan-Japan routes have increased the most so far, from 104 to 312 flights per week, while routes between Taiwan and Southeast Asia rose from 248 to 383 flights per week, per CNA.

Air Macau, Thai Smile Airways, AirAsia X, and AirAsia have planned to resume flights between November and December, while Fly Gangwon, Jin Air, T’way Air, Jeju Air, Thai AirAsia, Philippines AirAsia, Royal Brunei Airlines, Batik Air Malaysia, Thai Lion Air, Batik Air, and others have revealed plans to bring back flights by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.