Montreal 2, Orlando City 0

|Orlando City
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Montreal
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Montreal, Kone, 3 (Mihailovic), 68th minute; 2, Montreal, Mihailovic, 10 (penalty kick), 90th+9.
Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza.
Yellow Cards_Carlos, Orlando City, 14th; Angulo, Orlando City, 31st; Kamara, Montreal, 52nd; Kone, Montreal, 60th; Moutinho, Orlando City, 77th; Pereyra, Orlando City, 90th+2.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Cameron Blanchard, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
___
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Michael Halliday, 87th), Rodrigo Schlegel; Cesar Araujo (Tesho Akindele, 88th), Junior Urso (Jake Mulraney, 78th), Mauricio Pereyra, Facundo Torres; Ivan Angulo (Benji Michel, 77th), Ercan Kara.
Montreal_James Pantemis; Rudy Camacho, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Ismael Kone (Mathieu Choiniere, 80th), Lassi Lappalainen, Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette, Victor Wanyama; Kei Kamara (Mason Toye, 90th+1).