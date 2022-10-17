Taiwan reports 268 incidents caused by Tropical Storm Nesat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Tropical Storm Nesat combined with a northeast monsoon to bring torrential rain to many parts of the country over the weekend, the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) announced that by Sunday evening (Oct. 16) there had been 268 incidents across the country, including landslides that stranded 88 motorists in 254 vehicles.

The Central Weather Bureau lifted the sea warning for Tropical Storm Nesat at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. However, due to the impact of the northeast monsoon and the periphery of Nesat on Monday (Oct. 17), the weather is becoming cooler across the country, while a torrential rain advisory has been issued for Taipei City, an extremely heavy rain advisory has been issued for Keelung City and New Taipei City, and heavy rain advisory has been issued for Pingtung County, Hualien County, and Taitung County.

The National Fire Agency (NFA) said the CEOC at 7 p.m. on Sunday upgraded the situation to a Class 1 disaster. By that evening, there had been 268 incidents reported across the country, mainly consisting of floods and fallen trees on roads, with Taipei City seeing the most at 208 cases, 101 of which were instances of flooding.



Crews clear debris in front of Antai Tunnel. (Taipei City Police Department photo)

Among the incidents was the collapse of a slope over the entrances to the Antai Tunnel and the Kanghu Tunnel in Taipei's Neihu District. No people or vehicles were reported trapped inside and the Taipei City Government's New Construction Office has dispatched crews to clear the debris.

A landslide occurred next to the Bojue Shanzhuang (伯爵山莊) and Kangning Street in New Taipei's Xizhi District. No one was trapped or injured, but 53 households and more than 100 people have been evacuated.



Landslide seen in front of Kanghu Tunnel. (Taipei City Police Department photo)

In addition, landslides in Yilan County's Datong Township caused the road to collapse at the 86.3-kilometer section and the 69.5-kilometer sections of Provincial Highway 7. Two-way traffic on the highway was blocked, with neither tour buses, nor passenger cars able to pass.

About 88 vehicles and 254 people found themselves stranded by landslides. The NFA has dispatched officials to the scene, while personnel from the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) have been sent to rescue motorists trapped on the highway.



Landslide at Bojue Shanzhuang. (CNA photo)

Black Hawk helicopters from the National Airborne Service Corps will carry out rescue missions when the weather permits.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Sunday that 3,565 households had lost power, with 999 still waiting for electricity to be restored, but there have not been any reports of water outages. According to Council of Agriculture statistics, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, the total amount of damage to agricultural products nationwide was NT$1.169 million (US$36,437), mainly in Yilan County's Datong Township.



Landslide on Provincial Highway 7 in Datong Township. (DGH photo)

No deaths or injuries have been reported thus far.



Crew works to clear landslide on Provincial Highway 7 in Datong Township. (DGH photo)



Landslide on Provincial Highway 7 in Datong Township. (CNA photo)



Parking lot on Tonghe Street in Taipei City's Shilin District flooded. (CNA photo)



Keelung River in Taipei City overflowing its banks. (CNA photo)