Representative to Guam urges Taiwan's inclusion in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chen Yin-Lien (陳盈連), director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Guam, called for Taiwan’s membership in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in a Pacific Daily News opinion article on Friday (Oct. 14).

Chen said that Taiwan’s expertise in the high-tech industry, such as its strength in semiconductor production, would contribute greatly to the IPEF’s goal of supply chain resilience. He also lauded Taiwan’s commitment to zero-carbon policies that could advance green energy and environmental policies for IPEF partners.

Taiwanese businesses' adherence to ESG principles “could be valuable experiences shared within IPEF to accelerate efforts from the business community to tackle the climate crisis,” he added. The director said the long-lasting trade partnership between Taiwan and the U.S. is “one of the best models” to uphold free and fair trade that is sustainable and “promotes sustainable and inclusive economic growth in all IPEF member countries.”

Additionally, Chen expressed hope that Guamanians realize “Taiwan’s ability and willingness” to help allies accomplish their trade, technology, infrastructure, and environmental protection goals. The ties between Taiwan and Guam have created many cooperation opportunities in education, agriculture, health care, air travel, and others.

Since the TECO office in the U.S. territory reopened in Oct. 2020, many projects have been launched, including the Guam-Taoyuan Economic Summit, Guam-Taichung Sister City Agreement, Guam-Taiwan Education Summit, and a mutual cooperation agreement between the Guam Chamber of Commerce and the Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei, Chen said.

He noted that 50 U.S. senators from both parties penned a letter to President Joe Biden on May 18 supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in the IPEF. Taiwan’s membership in the IPEF “will definitely offer solid and long-term assistance to the stability and prosperity of the economies of the U.S. and its allies,” Chen said.