Extremely heavy rain alert issued for north Taiwan, more rain Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) today (Oct. 17) issued heavy rain advisories for six counties and cities, predicted more rain on Tuesday (Oct. 18), and forecast a low temperature this evening of below 20 Celsius for northern Taiwan.

At 3:35 a.m. this morning, the CWB issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for the north coast of Keelung, mountainous areas of Taipei City, and mountainous areas of New Taipei City. It also issued heavy rain advisories for flat areas of Taipei City, New Taipei City, Yilan County, Pingtung County, and Taitung County.

The rain will mainly be seen in Taoyuan City and areas north, as well as Yilan, with chances of heavy, localized rain and torrential rain. The rest of the country will see mostly cloudy skies, but there will be a chance of brief, localized showers.

In terms of temperatures today, with the strengthening of the northeast monsoon, cold air will surge southward. During the course of the day, temperatures in northern Taiwan will gradually drop from 25 C to 19 or 20 C.

Although the high temperatures in other parts of the country during the day will still rise to between 28 and 32 C, the mercury will drop after nightfall. Low temperatures in the evening in these areas will drop to between 21 and 23 C.

On Tuesday and Wednesday (Oct. 18 and 19) the weather pattern will return to a simple northeast monsoon, with a low temperature of between 19 and 20 C in central Taiwan and areas north, as well as northeast Taiwan, while other areas will see lows ranging between 21 and 22 C.

The highs during this period in northern Taiwan will only reach 20 or 21 C, while central and southern Taiwan will see highs close to 30 C. Rainfall will be reduced in central and southern Taiwan, but there will still be a chance of localized heavy rains on the north coast of Keelung, northeastern areas, and mountainous areas of Greater Taipei. Other areas will see cloudy to clear skies and sporadic, short showers in mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan in the afternoon.

Tropical Storm Nesat is getting further away from Taiwan as it moves west-southwest, but combined with a northeast monsoon, northern Taiwan will continue to see its impact. Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) predicted that there is still a chance of torrential rainfall in northern and eastern parts of the country today.

From early Saturday morning (Oct. 15) to 6 a.m. this morning, the accumulated rainfall at the Qingtiangang Grassland on Yangmingshan exceeded 1,300 mm. Datong Township in Yilan County reported 1,000 mm of rain during this period. Other areas, such as Taipei's Beitou, Keelung's Qidu, and New Taipei's Xizhi all saw more than 700 mm of rain in that timeframe.

The weather is expected to improve on Wednesday, with clear to partly cloudy skies across the country and only brief rains in northeast Taiwan.