Taiwan’s economics ministry confirms Silicon Valley deals worth US$940 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) met up with four major Silicon Valley tech companies and made deals worth NT$30 billion (US$940 million), according to an economics ministry statement on Saturday (Oct. 15).

Wang was in the U.S. to address “concerns” about semiconductor supply chains, a field that Taiwan dominates along with South Korea’s Samsung through Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). The weeklong trip included meetings with U.S. officials and an appearance at the Taiwan Expo summit.

Wang also met up with the top executives from NVIDIA Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., and Synopsys Inc. on Friday (Oct. 14). The economics ministry commented that she "got great interest" from them.

"The visits are expected to bring back U.S. research and development investment and orders in Taiwan worth more than NT$30 billion,” the statement added, per Reuters.

The previous day, Thursday (Oct. 13), Wang responded to U.S. concerns that TSMC’s domination of the semiconductor business was a problem. The Biden administration is investing billions of dollars in building domestic production of semiconductors, while also trying to cut off China from advanced chips.

Wang said a stable Taiwan Strait was essential for global semiconductor production. She added that if the supply chain was broken the world economy would suffer, including China and the U.S.