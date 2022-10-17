BC-GLF--LIV Golf-Jeddah Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Sunday
|The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
|King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|Purse: $20 million
|Yardage: 7,200; Par: 70
|Final Round
|(x-won on the third playoff hole)
|x-Brooks Koepka, $4,000,000
|62-67-69—198
|Peter Uihlein, $2,125,000
|65-63-70—198
|Joaquin Niemann, $1,275,000
|68-66-65—199
|Sergio Garcia, $1,275,000
|67-64-68—199
|Matthew Wolff, $816,667
|68-66-66—200
|Dustin Johnson, $816,667
|68-65-67—200
|Paul Casey, $816,667
|68-64-68—200
|Bernd Wiesberger, $602,500
|68-68-65—201
|Charl Schwartzel, $602,500
|64-67-70—201
|Anirban Lahiri, $550,000
|67-66-69—202
|Abraham Ancer, $550,000
|67-65-70—202
|Talor Gooch, $289,714
|69-67-67—203
|Jediah Morgan, $289,714
|67-68-68—203
|Chase Koepka, $289,714
|68-67-68—203
|Lee Westwood, $289,714
|67-68-68—203
|Graeme McDowell, $289,714
|70-65-68—203
|Patrick Reed, $289,714
|65-69-69—203
|Carlos Ortiz, $289,714
|66-68-69—203
|Charles Howell III, $210,000
|70-68-66—204
|Sihwan Kim, $210,000
|68-65-71—204
|Bryson Dechambeau, $172,500
|70-67-68—205
|Cameron Smith, $172,500
|68-69-68—205
|Jason Kokrak, $172,500
|70-65-70—205
|James Piot, $172,500
|66-67-72—205
|Phachara Khongwatmai, $164,000
|68-71-67—206
|Richard Bland, $164,000
|71-67-68—206
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, $164,000
|69-67-70—206
|Branden Grace, $156,000
|71-69-67—207
|Sam Horsfield, $156,000
|69-70-68—207
|Laurie Canter, $156,000
|71-68-68—207
|Louis Oosthuizen, $156,000
|68-70-69—207
|Ian Poulter, $156,000
|68-68-71—207
|Harold Varner III, $149,000
|68-69-71—208
|Hideto Tanihara, $149,000
|65-71-72—208
|Marc Leishman, $144,000
|67-73-69—209
|Wade Ormsby, $144,000
|70-68-71—209
|Phil Mickelson, $144,000
|67-71-71—209
|Henrik Stenson, $138,000
|70-75-66—211
|Sadom Kaewkanjana, $138,000
|72-68-71—211
|Turk Pettit, $138,000
|66-70-75—211
|Hudson Swafford, $131,000
|72-71-69—212
|Cameron Tringale, $131,000
|75-67-70—212
|Scott Vincent, $131,000
|69-71-72—212
|Shaun Norris, $131,000
|69-69-74—212
|Matt Jones, $126,000
|74-69-70—213
|Pat Perez, $124,000
|72-67-77—216
|Martin Kaymer, $121,000
|69-66—WD
|Kevin Na, $121,000
|70—70—WD
|Teams
|Smash GC (B.Koepka, J.Kokrak, P.Uihlein, C.Koepka), $3,000,000
|-33
|Fireballs GC (S.Garcia, A.Ancer, C.Ortiz, E.Chacarra), $1,500,000
|-27
|Crushers GC (B.Dechambeau, P.Casey, C.Howell, A.Lahiri), $250,000
|-26
|4 Aces GC (D.Johnson, P.Reed, T.Gooch, P.Perez), $250,000
|-26
|Hy Flyers GC (P.Mickelson, B.Wiesberger, M.Wolff, C.Tringale)
|-25
|Torque GC (J.Niemann, S.Vincent, H.Tanihara, J.Morgan)
|-20
|Majesticks GC (L.Westwood, I.Poulter, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield)
|-18
|Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer, G.McDowell, L.Canter, R.Bland)
|-18
|Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen, C.Schwartzel, B.Grace, S.Norris)
|-18
|Punch GC (C.Smith, M.Leishman, M.Jones, W.Ormsby)
|-12
|Niblicks GC (H.Varner, H.Swafford, J.Piot, T.Pettit)
|-12
|Iron Heads GC (K.Na, S.Kaewkanjana, P.Khongwatmai, S.Kim)
|-11