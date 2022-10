Sunday At Barnes Tennis Center San Diego Purse: $757,900 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Results Sunday from San Diego Open at Barnes Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Semifinals

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (1), United States, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (4), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (5).