No Blanc effect: Lyon loses 3-2 at Rennes in French league

PARIS (AP) — Laurent Blanc could not turn Lyon's fortunes around in his first match in charge on Sunday.

The former Bordeaux and PSG coach was appointed last week as the replacement for Peter Bozs with the mission to put the seven-time champions back on track.

His arrival did not produce an immediate effect, though, and Lyon lost 3-2 at Rennes to extend its current winless run to six matches.

Lyon started the season with big ambitions, aiming for Champions League qualification, but they have won just four of their 11 league matches so far.

Forward Alexandre Lacazette scored twice for Lyon, but his brace was not enough to make up for the team's defensive frailties.

Rennes winger Martin Terrier also scored twice against his former club, taking his season's tally to seven goals. His fine header from Adrien Truffert's cross in the 77th minute capped his team's sixth win of the season. Amine Gouiri scored Renne's other goal.

The 56-year-old Blanc has been successful during his previous stints managing French clubs, winning the league title in 2009 with Bordeaux when he ended Lyon’s long reign, then three times at the helm of PSG from 2014-16.

Elsewhere, Nantes moved out the relegation zone with a 4-1 thrashing of last-place Brest and Toulouse beat Angers 3-2. Ajaccio drew 1-1 at Troyes and Auxerre was held 1-1 at home by Nice.

On Saturday, second-placed Lorient missed the chance to move to the top of the league after drawing with 10-man Reims 0-0 at home.

Leader Paris Saint-Germain plays Marseille later in the biggest match in French soccer, with just three points separating the bitter rivals.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports