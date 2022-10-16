NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|5
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Detroit
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|2
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|4
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|8
|Toronto
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|8
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|5
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|4
|Montreal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|9
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Washington
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|9
|New Jersey
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|Ottawa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Columbus
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|14
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|10
|5
|Calgary
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Nashville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|12
|Seattle
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|11
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Edmonton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11
|14
|Arizona
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|12
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|14
|Vancouver
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|San Jose
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|14
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Florida 4, Buffalo 3
Philadelphia 3, Vancouver 2
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 5, New Jersey 2
Toronto 3, Ottawa 2
Washington 3, Montreal 1
Boston 6, Arizona 3
N.Y. Islanders 7, Anaheim 1
St. Louis 5, Columbus 2
Dallas 5, Nashville 1
Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 6
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
Chicago 5, San Jose 2
Vegas 5, Seattle 2
No games scheduled
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.